Nuclear regulator cites plant for 2 low-level violations

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, in a March 29 report , says Entergy Corp. operators at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station couldn’t get a water pump system to operate during the Dec. 12 shutdown because of training and simulation problems. The federal nuclear regulator is also citing Entergy for failing to fix a problem with a different pump system that repeatedly switched off.
Grand Gulf is one of only three nuclear plants nationwide not rated at the highest safety level. The plant has run at reduced or zero power output for much of the time since 2016.
Entergy spokesman Mike Bowling says the New Orleans-based company is reviewing the report to make it part of improvement plans.
