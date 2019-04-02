Regional airline begins jet service from Tupelo airport

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Contour Airlines began jet service Monday from Tupelo Regional Airport.
The new plane serving the airport is an Embraer ERJ-135, a twin-engine jet with 30 seats. It replaces a twin-engine turboprop with 19 seats.
The airline will provide 18 weekly flights to and from Tupelo. That’s down from 30 flights now, but capacity will increase because the jet has more seats.
The larger plane offers a flight attendant, snacks and a bathroom.
Among passengers on the first jet flight Monday was U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly. The Tupelo Republican says he’s a frequent Contour flyer.
Last year, Contour carried the most passengers out of Tupelo of any airline since 2009.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info