Road Builders group elects new members

The Mississippi Road Builders Association elected members to a 3-year term: Dwayne Boyd, APAC – Mississippi, (Jackson); Michael Burroughs, Burroughs Diesel, (Laurel); Tracy Clark, Riverside Traffic Systems, (New Albany); Richard McCool, J.L. McCool Contractors, (Pascagoula); Rick Webster, Key, LLC (Madison).
Steven Warren, Warren Paving is President. Hunter Fordice, Fordice Construction Co. is 1st Vice President. Clint Estess, Dickerson & Bowen is 2nd Vice President. Cindy Warner, American Field Service Corp. is Secretary Treasurer. Joe Lauderdale, Sunbelt Sealing is Past President.
Board members are Terry Ausbern, Ausbern Construction Company (Okolona); Bill Blain, W.E. Blain & Sons (Mt. Olive); Lee Carson, N.L. Carson Construction (Carthage); Bradley Coker, Falcon Contracting Company (Columbus); Michael Ellis, Lehman-Roberts Company (Batesville); Harold Hammett, Hammett Gravel Company (Lexington); John Lyle, Lyle Machinery Company (Jackson); Hastings Puckett, Puckett Machinery (Flowood).
Mike Pepper is the Association’s Executive Director.
