Robertson named Memorial Hospital Foundation President

Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors has named Aimee Robertson as president.

Robertson joins Memorial Hospital Foundation with a background of more than 12 years in finance and business. She most recently served as Senior Regional Marketing Manager at Hancock Whitney in Gulfport; and as a Relationship Manager in Hancock Bank’s Trust and Asset Management group 2010 until 2014.

Robertson received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Mississippi State University and her law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

She is on the board of Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, Gulfport Main Street Association, Extra Table Gulf Coast Community Board, and is a Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport Life Member. Aimee was also appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant to serve on the board of directors for Mississippi Home Corporation.