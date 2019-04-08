Robinson named Mississippi Regional President at CB&S Bank

The Board of Directors of CB&S Bank announced the addition of a Mississippi Regional President.
Craig Robinson has been named Mississippi Regional President. In his new role, Robinson will be responsible for providing commercial banking sales leadership to CB&S Bank offices throughout Mississippi. Robinson has over 45 years of banking experience and has served in executive management positions, including President, in various banks located in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, the School of Banking of the South at LSU, the National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma, and the International Center for Creative Leadership.
CB&S Bank is a $1.6 billion community bank, headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, operating 50 offices in the Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee markets. The company offers a complete line of full-service banking products and other related financial services to retail and commercial customers through its subsidiaries.
