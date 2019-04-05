Senate confirms Moore appointment to Personnel Board

The Mississippi Senate has confirmed Governor Phil Bryant’s appointment of Gregory A. Moore to the Mississippi State Personnel Board to fill an unexpired term through June 30, and for a five-year term beginning July 1.

Moore is the Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank of Mississippi. He oversees the daily operations of the bank and each of its subsidiary regions located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. He also serves as Vice Chairman for the Community Bancshares Board of Directors and is a member of the Community Bank Risk Management Committee.

Moore is on the Hartfield Academy Board of Trustees and the legislative committee for the Mississippi Bankers Association. He is a past member and treasurer of the Metro YMCA Board of Directors. Moore is also a past member of the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Council on Economic Education and Sacred Heart League. He is the past President for the Madison County American Heart Association.

Moore is a graduate of Mississippi State University. He and his wife, Cheryl, live in Brandon and have two grown children. They are members of Crossgates Baptist Church.