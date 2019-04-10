Simmons joins Hattiesburg Clinic Hematology/Oncology

Julie J. Simmons, CNP, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Hematology/Oncology.

As a nurse practitioner at Hematology/Oncology, Simmons provides care to patients with cancer and blood disorders.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss. She later obtained a Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in adult-gerontology from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala.

Simmons is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and holds a professional membership with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

When it comes to practicing medicine, Simmons said she has a particular interest and passion for helping cancer survivors maintain their health beyond cancer treatment.

“I like forming positive relationships with patients and their families,” she said.