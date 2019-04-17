Strong storms again threatening the South

The Storm Prediction Center says a front stretching from southern Texas to central Kansas will create a risk of bad weather as far east as Louisiana on Wednesday.
The threat moves into the Deep South on Thursday. The weather service says there will be an enhanced risk of storms including twisters from the Louisiana Gulf Coast as far north as northern Mississippi and Alabama.
Some 40 million people could see storms.
The National Weather service says at least 41 tornadoes struck from eastern Texas to Georgia just days ago. Forecasters say Mississippi was hardest hit, with 15 tornadoes confirmed there.
At least eight people died in the South.
