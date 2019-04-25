Suit settled over road manager’s treatment of ex-worker

The Commercial Dispatch reports the federal lawsuit was filed in July by Justin Denson, who worked from 2015 to 2017 as a sign technician for Oktibbeha County. A judge signed an order April 8 ending the lawsuit after the settlement was reached.

The lawsuit claimed the Oktibbeha County road manager, Fred Hal Baggett, said several times that Denson looked like a “thug” and once said he looked like a “black savage Viking” because of dreadlocks. The suit said Denson complained about harassment, and Baggett retaliated by firing him.

Baggett told the newspaper he could not comment on the case.