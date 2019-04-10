Talbert hired as First Vice President

Planters Bank has announced the hiring of Jack Talbert as First Vice President for the Southaven branch.

Talbert has held executive lending roles in Desoto County since 2004 and served as Vice President and Senior Vice President at two other local financial institutions. In 1992, he received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN. He attended post-graduate banking programs at Southern Methodist University, the University of Mississippi and Louisiana State University.

He is a past president of the Rotary Club of Hernando and a graduate of Leadership Desoto. He is currently active in the Desoto County Economic Council and served in 2018 as a board member and Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee.