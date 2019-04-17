Timothy M. Lupinacci becomes chairman and CEO of Baker Donelson

Timothy M. Lupinacci has assumed the role of chairman and chief executive officer of Baker Donelson.

Lupinacci, who was elected as the incoming chairman and CEO by the Firm’s board of directors in October 2018, assumes the role from Ben C. Adams, who has served as the Firm’s chairman and CEO for the last 16 years. Mr. Adams is remaining with Baker Donelson and will continue his practice focused on estate planning and corporate law.

“In preparing for this transition over the past six months, I have been fortunate to work closely with Ben and Jennifer Keller, our president and chief operating officer, as well as our board and many other talented people from across Baker Donelson,” said Mr. Lupinacci. “Ben’s leadership and vision over the past 16 years have had a significant impact on the trajectory of this Firm and in developing an outstanding culture of service to our clients, our people and our communities. I am truly privileged to have the opportunity to build on such a solid foundation, and am excited about where Baker Donelson is headed. As we move the Firm forward, we will be focused on building and expanding trusted client relationships based in our core Centers of Excellence and on a commitment to being among the best-run, business-like law firms in the country.”

Under Adams’s leadership, Baker Donelson grew from a firm of around 270 attorneys and advisors across ten offices in three states and Washington, D.C. to become one of the 60 largest law firms in the country, with more than 700 attorneys and advisors across 21 offices in ten states and Washington, D.C.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve my colleagues as the leader of this Firm,” Adams said. “I have been amazed by all that Tim has already achieved in taking on this new role. With him along with Jennifer Keller at the helm, Baker Donelson is in great hands.”

Lupinacci has served as a member of the Firm’s board of directors, chair of the Financial Services Department, and managing shareholder of the Birmingham office. He serves on the Firm’s Diversity Committee and previously served as co-chair of Baker Donelson’s Women’s Initiative Pathways to Leadership Committee. He is a recipient of both the Firm’s Susan E. Rich Award, in recognition of an unflagging commitment to advancement of women at Baker Donelson and to women’s issues generally, and the Barry Ford Diversity Award, in recognition of an ongoing commitment to strengthen the atmosphere of inclusion at Baker Donelson.

Lupinacci’s practice of more than 28 years focused on the representation of financial institutions throughout the country in complex issues arising in restructuring. He is a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy and a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute.

Lupinacci is a graduate of the University of Vanderbilt School of Law and The University of Montevallo, where he serves as a member of the Board of Trustees.