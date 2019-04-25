TODD SMITH: The Tiger Woods brand is pure green & gold

In the wake of winning his 5th Masters in grand style, the Tiger Woods brand is pure gold!

And the brands that stuck with him – namely Nike – cashed in big when Tiger won his 15th major, following a drought of championship victories that lasted more than a decade.

The value of Woods’ victory for Nike is roughly $22.54 million according to Apex Marketing. That’s equivalent to the brand value that the athletic apparel company received from Woods’ on-camera exposure during the final round of the Masters broadcast on CBS, the firm said. The iconic Nike swoosh was featured on Woods’ hat, shirt, pants and shoes.

After the historic victory, the Woods-branded apparel and accessories for men on Nike’s website were sold out.

Shortly after Woods’ victory, Nike dropped a video on its social media channels starring the golfer. It said: “It’s crazy to think a 43-year-old who has experienced every high and every low and has just won his 15th major is chasing the same dream as a 3-year-old.”

Nike’s ties to Woods date back to the debut of the golfer’s professional career in 1996 at the Greater Milwaukee Open. At the time, Nike had reportedly just signed a five-year deal with Woods for $40 million. And Woods has since re-signed his contract with the company numerous times.

Nike famously stuck by Woods in 2009, when the golfer took an indefinite leave from the sport amid personal issues that landed him on the cover of tabloid magazines calling attention to allegations of his marital infidelity. Sponsors from the likes of AT&T and Accenture dropped him. But, at that time, Nike stuck by him.

Nike stayed with Woods again in 2017 when the golfer was charged with driving under the influence, and found asleep behind the wheel of his car.

Apex has also estimated that the Monster Energy brand made nearly $1 million for being featured on Woods’ golf bag, while Bridgestone made more than $130,000 for being on Woods’ golf ball, which was shown during close-up shots of various putts at the Masters.

The green jacket is most definitely gold!

Frame Reinvents Digital Magazine Concept

I’ve written a lot in this space about the demise of the once-heralded print media – newspapers and magazines, which used to be the go to for all our news.

In today’s digital age, major media outlets are constantly reinventing the news. Those that are most innovative win consumers and readership.

The weekly news magazine is almost an afterthought in today’s plugged-in world.

While the past decade has been particularly harsh for many news organizations, newsweeklies have fared even worse. Glossy, full-color pages are expensive. So is national and worldwide distribution. And when the internet-driven churn of the news cycle puts value on speed, in-depth looks at yesterday’s news doesn’t sell like years past.

But, there’s a new media sheriff in town that could be the next trailblazer on the digital highway.

Most Millennials don’t know what a news magazine is, but Ben Moe, a 25-year-old Columbia University graduate, has launched a publication called Frame, a modern take on the outdated medium.

The beta version, which launched last month, is a narrative-driven blend of photos, videos and maps, all presented in a mobile-friendly vertical format that’s reminiscent of The Washington Post’s AMP stories. Frame isn’t another phone-cluttering app, but a digital experience in which users sign up through Frame’s website and then access articles and features through a variety of novel portals.

Frame is built around two ideas: leveraging technology to tell stories in new ways and providing in-depth context that weekly news magazines have traditionally filled.

To appeal to attention spans that have grown used to constant news bombardment, Frame fuses just about every media type available – text, photos, videos, podcasts, technology that hasn’t been invented yet – to tell its stories on an app that will work on all devices. It’s an ode to what magazines were known for – combining text, images and graphics on high-def pages to tell stories, an experience that was lost when mainstream magazines switched to online versions.

Frame’s content management system includes a feature called “detours,” where readers can follow story threads in directions that articles typically wouldn’t allow.

In Frame’s launch story about the opiate-related death of a teenager in North Dakota, for example, audiences can take detours to learn more about fentanyl and why it’s popular among drug dealers. Detours are presented in the same blend of media formats as the main story.

When users subscribe to Frame, they’re prompted to select which ways they’d like to receive news. If they enable calendars, Frame’s stories will be added as all-day events with a headline and some text. Users can load the story right from that pane in Google Calendars, or through a pop-up link in iCal. New stories automatically load on users’ calendars as Frame prepares and publishes them.

It’s a novel idea for the tired old mag!

Rising Mic | First Responders Save Notre Dame Cathedral Treasures

When the tragic fire struck Notre Dame Cathedral, first responders came to the rescue, fighting back flames, while others raced to save the cache of priceless relics and works of art stored inside the historic church.

Some emergency workers were guided to “precious zones” to focus on saving the Christian treasures inside, including a tunic of St. Louis and the crown of thorns that is believed to have been worn by Jesus.

The leaders of Paris thanked French firefighters and other emergency workers at a ceremony leading up to Easter for their heroic work saving the beloved Paris landmark from total destruction and for rescuing some of France and Christianity’s most prized relics.

The ceremony included readings from the Victor Hugo novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and a Bach cello concert.

Paris fire brigade chaplain Jean-Marc Fournier was among those honored He told media outlets he climbed atop altars to save some of the paintings and also said he was most proud to have “removed Jesus” from the Cathedral.

The Paris Fire Brigade worked for two days to extinguish the inferno, as crowds of people gathered outside and sang prayers in homage to the site.

Many were brought to tears as the fire collapsed the cathedral’s roof and took down its iconic spire, but firefighters were able to save the building’s main structure.

And the world responded in unison and dedication to rebuild the iconic treasure of the ages.

Within hours of the fire, donors pledged more than $1 billion to restore the Parisian icon to its former glory.

Even before the smoke had cleared, luxury goods magnate Francois-Henri Pinault announced his family would donate 100 million euros ($112 million) to the effort. Not to remain on the sidelines, his rival Bernard Arnault – the chief executive of LVMH and the richest man in Europe – pledged twice that amount. The Bettencourt Meyers family, which controls L’Oreal, quickly matched that pledge. And Patrick Pouyanne, chief of executive of French oil giant Total, offered another $112 million.

So thanks to the heroic first responders, and rich donations, Notre Dame will be restored to its former glory!

Todd Smith is president and chief communications officer of Deane, Smith & Partners, a full-service branding, PR, marketing and advertising firm with offices in Jackson. The firm — based in Nashville, Tenn. — is also affiliated with Mad Genius. Contact him at todd@deanesmithpartners.com, and follow him @spinsurgeon.