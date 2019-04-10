Universal bankers hired for Planters Bank’s Southaven branch

Planters Bank has announced the hiring of Elyssa Howell and Carson Phillips as universal bankers for the Southaven branch.

Howell received her Bachelor’s degree in Integrated Marketing and Communications with a minor in Business from the University of Mississippi.

She was awarded the University of Mississippi’s Trailblazer Award for Leadership and served as Miss Collierville. She volunteers with the Make It Happen Foundation, Prevent Child Abuse America and Children’s Miracle Network. She attends Orchard Church in Collierville.

Phillips, a native of DeSoto county, received his BA in Political Science and his minor in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi.

He currently attends Hope Community Church in Olive Branch.