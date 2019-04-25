Water association accuses Mississippi woman of taking $40K

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Prentiss County sheriff’s deputies arrested 54-year-old Janet Lynn Patton of Booneville on April 17. She is charged with embezzlement, based on a sworn statement from the New Candler Water Association.
Patton is accused of taking $40,268 from the association in the Tuscumbia community, northeast of Booneville.
Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Richard Tollison set bond at $50,000. The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County grand jury.
The newspaper did not report whether she is represented by an attorney.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info