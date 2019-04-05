Webb selected as Orrin H. Swayze Scholar

Jimmie Bouchillon Webb (center), a senior at Mississippi State University, has been selected as the 2019 Orrin H. Swayze Scholar by the Mississippi Bankers Association Education Foundation and the Mississippi Young Bankers section of the MBA. Webb was chosen from applicants across Mississippi to receive the $5,000 scholarship, which is given annually to Mississippi’s most outstanding banking and finance student. Other Swayze finalists were, from left, Aidan Woods Caesar, University of Mississippi; Alexander Lee Robison, University of Mississippi; Webb; Sabrina Marie Turner, Mississippi State University; and John Paul Haire III, University of Southern Mississippi. (Courtesy of Mississippi Bankers Association)
