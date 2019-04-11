White named as Internal Auditor, Assistant Vice President

Renasant has announced Michelle White has joined Renasant as Internal Auditor, and Assistant Vice President. White brings more than 18 years of banking and audit experience to her new position, and will be located at the Main Branch in Tupelo.

White is a graduate of the Mississippi University for Women with a Bachelor of Business Administration, and completed the Graduate School of Banking Program at the University of Wisconsin.

“Michelle brings valuable experience to our team. Her years as a bank examiner and time spent working in bank operations will be a tremendous asset to us. We look forward to seeing her grow within Renasant,” says Ron Acker, Director of Internal Audit.