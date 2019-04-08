Wilkirson to step down as Fondren Renaissance Foundation director

Fondren Renaissance Foundation wishes to announce that after a decade of service and leadership, Jim Wilkirson will step down as Executive Director of FRF, effective May 1, 2019.

In keeping with FRF’s mission of promoting the preservation and revitalization of the greater Fondren Community for economic growth, stability and quality of life in Fondren, during Jim’s tenure, Fondren has experienced a transformation and rebirth unlike any other area of our city and state.

The forward and progressive thinking of his administration and the dedication to Fondren from the Boards of Directors over the years has brought about an unparalleled revitalization and community stability that has made Fondren what it is today.

Accomplishments under Jim’s tenure include the genesis of the Fondren Business Improvement District, implementation of the Fondren Streetscape Project, and development of the prestigious Cedars Juried Art Show and Symphony at Sunset. Jim has left an indelible stamp on our footprint.

FRF’s day-to-day work will not cease.

Angie Noble will step up from the Associate Director position and will serve as Interim Director during the search for a new Executive Director. Jim will remain on staff as Special Events Coordinator, focusing on the much anticipated launch of MS Food and Wine in June and the Cedars Juried Show and Symphony at Sunset in September.