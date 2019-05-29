Adams and Reese has been named an official Honoree in the Law Websites category in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards.

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS nominates and selects winners.

Adams and Reese worked with digital agency One North Interactive and strategic marketing company Content Pilot in the development of the website.

Members of the Adams and Reese core website committee and production team include: Andy Freeman, Co-Chair Website and Partner; Donald Manalla, Co-Chair Website and MIS Technology Manager; Wanda Miller, Director Marketing and Communications; Ann Wallace, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer; Cindy Short, Marketing Administrator.

Members of the Adams and Reese website committee include: Gif Thornton, Managing Partner; Edward Playfair, Partner; Frank Liantonio, Partner; Jeff Manning, Strategic Initiatives Manager; Charles Pinckney, Of Counsel; Jeff Richardson, Partner; John Castillo, Graphic Designer; Kristina Montanaro Schrader, Partner; Lou Ursini, Partner.