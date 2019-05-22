AGJ Systems & Networks hires Don Gall

AGJ Systems & Networks Inc. in Gulfport hired Don Gall as Technical Account Manager.
Originally from New Jersey, Gall has been a resident of the Gulf Coast since 2000. He is an Air Force veteran of 21 years, working most of his career in the computer technology and computer crime fields. After retiring from the Air Force, Don spent the next 20 years in various software engineering roles with a fortune 100 software company based on the east coast.
Outside of the office, Don enjoys spending much of his free time with his family and close friends at family gatherings, backyard BBQs, and bonfires on the beach shooting fireworks, just to name a few.
