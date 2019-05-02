Amazon, Whole Foods add Jackson to Prime Now list

Amazon and Whole Foods Market began delivery of natural and organic products on Wednesday through Prime Now in Jackson and 12 other cities, bringing the total to 88 cities, Amazon said in a release.

Customers in these cities will be able to order items through the fastest Amazon delivery service offered, sometimes in an hour.

The service will continue to expand throughout 2019.

“With our goal to cover as many Prime customers as possible with this new service in Jackson, Miss., our coverage is expansive,” said Tanvi Patel, Head of Business Development for Prime Now.

“Today we’re excited to reach customers from the Ross Barnett Reservoir in the north, to Byram in the south, and from Clinton in the west to Sand Hill [in Rankin County].”