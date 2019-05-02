Amazon, Whole Foods add Jackson to Prime Now list

Amazon and Whole Foods Market began delivery of natural and organic products on Wednesday through Prime Now in Jackson and 12 other cities, bringing the total to 88 cities, Amazon said in a release.
Customers in these cities will be able to order items through the fastest Amazon delivery service offered, sometimes in an hour.
The service will continue to expand throughout 2019.
“With our goal to cover as many Prime customers as possible with this new service in Jackson, Miss., our coverage is expansive,” said Tanvi Patel, Head of Business Development for Prime Now.
“Today we’re excited to reach customers from the Ross Barnett Reservoir in the north, to Byram in the south, and from Clinton in the west to Sand Hill [in Rankin County].”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info