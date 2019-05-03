American Academy of Dermatology honors Robert Brodell

The American Academy of Dermatology has honored Robert T. Brodell, MD, FAAD, as a Patient Care Hero for working with colleagues at the University of Mississippi in Oxford to open a dermatology clinic in the Delta — an area of the state that previously did not have a dermatologist for nearly 100 miles, which left residents with the choice between a long drive or forgoing dermatological care.

Brodell and his colleagues in the department of dermatology collaborated with an existing medical clinic in a Delta high school classroom to offer dermatology services once a month, with 12 dermatologists each serving once a year. Another dermatologist augments the clinic by providing care at a university-run urgent care center in the Delta once a month; dates are staggered with the classroom clinic to ensure that dermatologic care is available every two weeks.