Averett appointed to Taylor Board of Directors

At the Taylor Group of Companies’ Annual Board of Directors and Stockholders meeting, held on April 22, 2019, Thomas R. Averett was appointed to the Board of Directors. Randy was with Warren Averett since 1976 and a member since 1979. Warren Averett has grown from a staff of 21 to the current staff of over 800 gaining extensive experience over the past 35 years working with large manufacturers and providing business, tax, and estate planning services. Randy Averett has worked with companies through crisis management, business stabilization, and implementation of survival strategies with recruitment of permanent management after recovery. He served as a leader for the Firm’s Turnaround Services Client Service Team. He is also experienced in serving as an expert witness for the evaluation of businesses.

The Taylor Group of Companies is excited for the experience and value Averett will add to our company’s impact in the material handling industry. Lex Taylor, CEO of the Taylor Group of companies remarked, “Prior to his retirement Randy provided exceptional tax and audit services to Taylor. His clear and professional advice to me and our leadership team throughout the years led us to a natural decision to invite him to the Board of Directors to retain his independent experienced advice and governance expertise. We are so happy to have Randy serving as one of our outside Directors as our company grows and prospers in the years ahead.”