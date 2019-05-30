Averett appointed to Taylor Board of Directors

At the Taylor Group of Companies’ Annual Board of Directors and Stockholders meeting, held on April 22, 2019, Thomas R. Averett was appointed to the Board of Directors. Randy was with Warren Averett since 1976 and a member since 1979. Warren Averett has grown from a staff of 21 to the current staff of over 800 gaining extensive experience over the past 35 years working with large manufacturers and providing business, tax, and estate planning services. Randy Averett has worked with companies through crisis management, business stabilization, and implementation of survival strategies with recruitment of permanent management after recovery. He served as a leader for the Firm’s Turnaround Services Client Service Team. He is also experienced in serving as an expert witness for the evaluation of businesses.
The Taylor Group of Companies is excited for the experience and value Averett will add to our company’s impact in the material handling industry. Lex Taylor, CEO of the Taylor Group of companies remarked, “Prior to his retirement Randy provided exceptional tax and audit services to Taylor. His clear and professional advice to me and our leadership team throughout the years led us to a natural decision to invite him to the Board of Directors to retain his independent experienced advice and governance expertise. We are so happy to have Randy serving as one of our outside Directors as our company grows and prospers in the years ahead.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info