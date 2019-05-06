Brookhaven voters to decide on school district borrowing $8M

The Daily Leader reports that the local election takes place Tuesday for people who live in the Brookhaven School District.
The district paid off its latest general obligation bond of $5.3 million earlier this year. Superintendent Ray Carlock says the new bond issue will not require a tax increase
Approving a school bond issue requires at least a 60 percent margin. Voters in at least 24 Mississippi school districts have approved borrowing since 2013.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info