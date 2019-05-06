Brookhaven voters to decide on school district borrowing $8M

The Daily Leader reports that the local election takes place Tuesday for people who live in the Brookhaven School District.

The district paid off its latest general obligation bond of $5.3 million earlier this year. Superintendent Ray Carlock says the new bond issue will not require a tax increase

Approving a school bond issue requires at least a 60 percent margin. Voters in at least 24 Mississippi school districts have approved borrowing since 2013.