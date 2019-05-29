Butler Snow expands to South Carolina

Butler Snow announced the opening of its newest office in Charleston, S.C. with the additions of Kenyatta L. Gardner, Stephen P. Groves and Bradish J. Waring. Gardner, Groves and Waring will all practice with the firm’s tort, transportation and specialized litigation group.

Gardner is a business litigator whose experience includes matters involving construction defect litigation, environmental torts, serious personal injury, employment, contract disputes and property subrogation and recovery. He has also served as a law clerk in the public defender’s office of Charleston.

Gardner is a member of the American Bar Association, the Defense Research Institute and the James L. Petigru American Inn of Court. He received his bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from the College of Charleston and his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the Charleston School of Law.

Groves concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial litigation, appellate practice and international law. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers® for appellate practice and insurance law since 2010, Charleston’s appellate practice “Lawyer of the Year in 2015 and insurance “Lawyer of the Year” in 2019, and by Martindale-Hubbell® with an AV-Preeminent Peer Review rating.

Groves is a member of the International Bar Association, the American Judicature Society, the American Trial Lawyers Association, the South Carolina Bar, the Christian Legal Society and the Council of Appellate Lawyers. He received his bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina.

Waring is a trial lawyer with more than 40 years of experience. He focuses his litigation practice primarily in the civil arena at the state and federal levels, and frequently represents clients in complex commercial litigation matters including products liability, asbestos litigation, insurance coverage, subrogation claims, business disputes and admiralty. Waring has been recognized by Best Lawyers® for commercial litigation and bet-the-company litigation, by South Carolina SuperLawyers® for business litigation, transportation/maritime, alternative dispute resolution, insurance coverage and personal injury-products, by Chambers USA for litigation: general commercial and by Martindale-Hubbell® with an AV-Preeminent Peer Review rating. He was also listed in Charleston Business Magazine’s Legal Elite of the Low Country – International Maritime and is a two-time recipient of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Award.

Waring is a member of the American Bar Association, the South Carolina Bar (past president), the Charleston County Bar Association, the American Board of Trial Advocates, the South Carolina Defense Trial Attorneys Association, the Academy of Distinguished Neutrals and the Defense Research Institute. He received his bachelor’s degree and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina.