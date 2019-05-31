Bynum joins Lincoln Road Family Medicine

Stephanie D. Bynum, MD, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Lincoln Road Family Medicine as a primary care provider.
Bynum received her medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. She completed an internship and residency in family medicine at the University of South Alabama in Mobile
.
Bynum is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. She has professional affiliations with the American Academy of Family Practice, the Mississippi Academy of Family Practice and the American Medical Association.
