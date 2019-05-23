CAET restaurant opens in larger quarters in Renaissance

By JACK WEATHERLY

“I guess you could say we’re officially open,” Derek Emerson said on Tuesday as he watched the CAET Seafood Oysterette restaurant sign being hoisted into place above a blue-and-white-striped canopy flapping in the brisk wind.

Emerson, who, with his wife Jennifer, owns the wine bar and restaurant, said the eatery had a soft opening on May 7 and things have been kept low profile.

The restaurant is now in the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland after moving from the Fondren District in Jackson into the 10,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Seafood R’evolution, which closed March 30.

The new location is five times larger than the old location.

Consequently, the employment level reflects that. Emerson says that there are now 70 staffers compared with 15 to 20 at the old location. And he said he could add another 10.

The response has been “great. We’ve been super happy,”

Emerson said.

This is Emerson’s second restaurant in the Renaissance. Local 463 Urban Kitchen is on the west side of the mall.

It had been in Madison for seven years before moving to the mall in late 2016. The move allowed the restaurant to expand.

The Emersons have been in an expansion mode otherwise.

About six months after the 463 move, the Emersons and two other partners bought Parlor Market in downtown Jackson.

The Emersons also own Walker’s Drive-in in Fondren.

The space now occupied by CAET (pronounced kate) was occupied by Seafood R’evolution for five years.

Two noted New Orleans chefs, John Folse and Rick Tramanto, opened the restaurant after their success with Restaurant R’evolution in New Orleans.

Derek Emerson developed a new seafood-centric menu.

It offers lunch, something that the old CAET could not do due to the lack of parking space in Fondren, Emerson said.

The menu includes eight to ten types of oysters and other seafood items, along with CAET’s signature small-plate dishes and extensive wine list.

Lunch is served starting at 11 a.m Monday through Saturday. Closing times are 9 o’clock on Monday, 10 on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 on Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.