Christensen and Jackson recognized for a lifetime of service

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors Minority Caucus honored two members of the Delta Regional Medical Center team. Scott Christensen (right), Chief Executive Officer, and Sylvia Jackson, Board Member, were each presented with the Community Legend Award for their service to the Delta and community. Christensen has been employed with DRMC in Greenville for over six years. Jackson has served on its Board of Trustees for 12 years and recently retired as the Director of the Area Agency on Aging of the South Delta Planning and Development District. (Courtesy of DRMC)
