Country Club Of Canton names Webb GM and golf pro

Country Club Of Canton, announced the appointment of Ralph “Butch” Webb to the position of General Manager & Head Golf Professional. Webb moves to Canton from Rolling Pines Golf Course in Berwick, Penn., where he was Golf Professional and General Manager. Webb is a Class A PGA Professional with some 25 years experience. He is also certified by Titleist Performance Institute, Level 2 Golf and Level 2 Junior.
Webb is a 1992 graduate of Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich., where he majored in Professional Golf Management & Marketing. Webb is married to Helen Webb, a medical staff professional for over 14 years. Their son Nick is Head Golf Professional at The Palisades Country Club in Charlotte, N.C.
