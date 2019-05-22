Cupples receives award from Mississippi Children’s Museum

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP announced that Margaret Oertling Cupples, managing partner of the firm’s Jackson office, has received the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) Preston Myers Hays Award of Light for exemplary service to the museum. Cupples has served on the museum’s board of directors since 2015 and was board chair in 2017-2018. She now serves as chair of the board’s strategic planning committee. She has also served in a number of leadership roles with MCM Partners, the museum’s volunteer support organization.

A member of Bradley’s Appellate Practice Group, Cupples focuses her practice on civil appeals and commercial litigation, including benzene and silica mass-tort and products liability cases, as well as litigation involving insurance sales practices, consumer finance, and other general commercial matters. She has participated in more than two dozen appeals in Mississippi’s Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, and in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Cupples is listed in The Best Lawyers in America in the field of Appellate Law and Products Liability Litigation, and in Benchmark Litigation as a Litigation Star and as one of the Top 250 Business Women in Litigation.

The MCM is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to inspiring Mississippi’s children from all backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. The museum features 40,000 square feet of exhibit space designed around five primary initiatives: Literacy, STEAM, Health and Nutrition, Cultural Arts, and Mississippi Heritage. The museum’s exhibits, programs, and outreach opportunities provide engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages.