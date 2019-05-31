Digital team expands at Mad Genius

Mad Genius, a full-service agency in the Jackson Metro area, has expanded their digital team by adding two team members with a track record deeply-rooted in project management and digital marketing. Janie Boersma has joined the firm as Digital Project Manager, while Kristin Coco brings her skills in digital strategy, SEO, and mobile marketing to the role of Digital Marketing Specialist.

Chip Sarver, Mad Genius’ President and COO, remarks: “Janie brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at American Cancer Society in Chicago. Kristin has honed her skills with such brands as IBM, Cisco, Marriott, and Starwood Hotels. We’re excited by the benefits our clients will receive from their insight and expertise.”

Rob Bridges, Chief Creative Officer at Mad Genius, adds: “Over the past few years, Mad Genius has made it a priority to position our team to be able to meet the expanding online needs of our clients, in web, and in digital marketing. Janie and Kristin are evidence of this.” Ryan Farmer, SVP & Creative Director, concurs: “It’s more than a buzzword. It’s the new business reality. Everything is going digital, and Mad Genius has prepared for it. We’re happy to have Janie and Kristin on board to assist in our ongoing mission to provide the highest-quality product possible.”