Dr. Johnson joins Premier Radiology

Premier Radiology, P.A., announced the association of Amanda B. Johnson, D.O., for the practice of interventional radiology.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Mississippi State University in Starkville in 2004. She earned her medical degree from Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010 and completed her internship with UNECOM/Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, N.Y. She completed two years of a nuclear medicine residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where she served as chief resident. She completed a radiology residency in 2017 and fellowship training in vascular and interventional radiology in 2018, both at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville.
Johnson comes to Tupelo from Panama City, Fla., where she practiced with Bay Radiology Associates. She is the daughter of Jesse and Peggy Johnson of Pontotoc and has a special interest in interventional oncology.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info