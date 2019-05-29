Dr. Johnson joins Premier Radiology

Premier Radiology, P.A., announced the association of Amanda B. Johnson, D.O., for the practice of interventional radiology.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Mississippi State University in Starkville in 2004. She earned her medical degree from Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010 and completed her internship with UNECOM/Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, N.Y. She completed two years of a nuclear medicine residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where she served as chief resident. She completed a radiology residency in 2017 and fellowship training in vascular and interventional radiology in 2018, both at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville.

Johnson comes to Tupelo from Panama City, Fla., where she practiced with Bay Radiology Associates. She is the daughter of Jesse and Peggy Johnson of Pontotoc and has a special interest in interventional oncology.