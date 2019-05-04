Dr. Melody Byram joins NMMC

Dr. Melody F. Byram, who is affiliated with the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Children’s of Mississippi, is caring for seriously ill pediatric patients at North Mississippi Medical Center.

As a pediatric hospitalist, Byram acts as a direct liaison with NMMC’s Emergency Department and Batson Children’s Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, admitting patients whose conditions require closer monitoring or medical management that cannot be done at home. Since January 2015, UMMC has been providing pediatric hospitalist services in Tupelo 24 hours daily.

A native of Iuka, she is the daughter of Mattie Sue Bonds Floyd and Noonon Ellis Floyd. Dr. Byram earned an associate degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing in June 1987 and a master’s degree in nursing in December 1988, both from the University of Tennessee College of Nursing in Memphis. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and served as a nursing instructor at Shelby State Community College, both in Memphis. She practiced for many years as a nurse practitioner in Des Moines, Iowa, as well as in Tupelo and Tishomingo.

Byram completed her medical degree in 1996 at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine. As a fourth year medical student, she completed a two-month tropical medicine elective rotation in Nigeria, West Africa. She completed residency training in pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in 1999.

Byram comes to Tupelo from Anderson Regional Medical Center and Anderson Children’s Medical Clinic in Meridian, where she has practiced since September 2012 as a pediatrician and pediatric hospitalist. She previously practiced with Pioneer Health Services in Newton, Rush Health Systems in Union and East Central Mississippi Healthcare Inc. in Sebastopol.