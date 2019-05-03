Dr. Meyer joins Children’s Clinic-Saltillo

Children’s Clinic-Saltillo announces the association of pediatrician Katie Meyer, D.O.
Meyer comes to Saltillo from Merced, Calif., where she has practiced pediatrics with Dignity Health Medical Foundation since August 2016.
Meyer earned her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and psychology from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, where she graduated with honors in May 2008. She received her medical degree at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Davie, Fla., in 2013. She completed her pediatric residency at Broward Health Medical Center’s Chris Evert Children’s Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in 2016, and was named Resident of the Year there. She is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Pediatrics.
Meyer is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians and American Osteopathic Association. She is certified in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and the Neonatal Resuscitation Program.
She joins Dr. Jennifer Grisham, Dr. Amy S. Price and nurse practitioner Tina M. King at the clinic.
