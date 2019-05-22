Employees honored for service at Mississippi State Hospital

Mississippi State Hospital honored employees with April anniversaries for their years of service to the hospital.

Service awards are given to MSH employees in the month of their date of hire, beginning with one year and followed by every fifth anniversary year. Employees receive a Certificate of Appreciation and a Service Award Pin.

The program is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, Inc. Mississippi State Hospital April service award recipients include: Front row (left to right): Danylle Turner (Jackson, 1 year), Levonta Phillips (Jackson, 1 year), Carolyn McLaurin (Canton, 15 years), Linda Evans (Harrisville, 1 year), Misty Morgan (Florence, 10 years). Middle row (l-r): Fontreia Hilliard-Magee (Jackson, 5 years), Mariah Rogers (Canton, 25 years), Mary Simmons (Brandon, 15 years). Back row (l-r): Thomas Taylor (Jackson, 1 year), Jerry Maberry (Bolton, 5 years), Erica Gholar (Silver Creek, 5 years), Carley Quinn (Georgetown, 1 year).