Former aluminum plant exec jailed in Louisiana, awaits bond hearing

By JACK WEATHERLY

Roger Boggs, chief executive of American Specialty Alloys, which was to build a $1.2 billion plant in Columbus to produce aluminum for automobile bodies, pulled up stakes in October 2015 and decided to seek his fortunes in Louisiana.

At the time, the manufacturer was at odds with the Mississippi Development Authority and the Golden Triangle development agency, LINK.

The LINK held an 826-acre site for the startup for about a year, awaiting American Specialty to show its financial arrangement for the $1.2 billion plant. It never did.

Boggs announced that his company, renamed the Revolution Aluminum Propco LLC, was to build a $1.5 billion plant in Pineville.

The Louisiana Economic Development (LED) agency said it would provide a $34 million performance-based grant for infrastructure costs. The plant was projected to employ 850 in full operation. Another 650 jobs would be created by “corporate partners” on a 1,200-acre campus.

LED said in October 2016 that “no taxpayer dollars have been provided for this project, and none are at risk.”

LED Secretary Don Pierson confirmed in a Tuesday email that was still the case:

“The State of Louisiana offered the company, then known as American Specialty Alloys Inc., a performance-based grant of $34 million to offset site-related infrastructure costs. The grant would have been payable in installments upon the company meeting targets for $2.4 billion in new capital investment and payroll for creating 1,450 new direct jobs. The company did not make progress on those benchmarks, so no grant payments were provided by the state.”

Revolution was sued by several parties for about $2 million for failure to repay “bridge” loans and for unpaid work. The company was put in involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Boggs was arrested in Mobile, Ala., on May 5 and was detained in the Rapides Parish, La., Detention Center in Alexandria and rebooked on charges from 2017 for alleged bank fraud, according to KALB TV.

He posted a $250,000 bond.

He was also subject to warrants issued for writing bad checks for $25,000 and failing to appear in other Louisiana jurisdictions, the television station reported.

He is in the Rapides Parish Detention center in lieu of posting a $360,000 bond, according to KALB. A hearing on that bond is scheduled for June 13, the station reported.

The jailer at the detention center confirmed Tuesday that Boggs was incarcerated.