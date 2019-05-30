Lee promoted to Assistant Secretary of State of Business Services Division

Jeff Lee, formerly a senior attorney in the Secretary of State’s Securities Division, has been promoted to Assistant Secretary of State of Business Services.

Lee’s primary responsibilities in his new role include overseeing the processing of formation and other documents for foreign and domestic corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships, and other businesses and non-profit entities. The Business Services Division also handles the filing of Uniform Commercial Code liens, regulates and approves all notaries public operating in the State, and oversees the registration of Mississippi Trademark applications.

A native of Natchez, Lee earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2003, and a Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law, graduating magna cum laude, in 2009.

Prior to joining the Securities Division in 2017, Lee served as General Counsel to a private equity firm in the Greater Chicago area, where he also held both Vice-President and President positions in one of the firm’s consumer products companies. In addition to his executive management experience, Lee has experience in private legal practice, working as an associate with Boackle Law Firm of Ridgeland and Allen, Allen, Breeland, and Allen of Brookhaven.

Lee had served as Senior Attorney in the Securities Division since January 2017. Among other accomplishments in his former role, Lee assisted in handling state action related to recent multi-million dollar, multi-state Ponzi scheme.

Lee lives in Brookhaven and is married to the former Shelley Smith. They have one child, Grant.