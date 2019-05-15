TUPELO • Malco Theatres is adding its large-format MXT “Extreme” Theatre to several of its locations including the Tupelo Commons Grill.

The Memphis-based company recently debuted the format at its Malco Powerhouse Cinema in Memphis, and said its next project will be at the recently renovated Collierville Cinema Grill.

According to Malco, MXT “Extreme” Theatre is “a state-of-the-art auditorium (that) will include 275 luxury recliner seats with reserved seating, a 70-foot screen with laser projection and Dolby ATMOS sound.”

Malco has renovated several of its theaters, converting auditoriums to reserved luxury recliner seating and the addition of a gourmet grill menu.

Tupelo Commons Grill last year completed a nearly $1 million project to install recliner seats made by New Albany-based VIP Cinema Seating, and later added the grill.

“We are thrilled how the MXT concept turned out at the Powerhouse Cinema,” said David Tashie, president and COO, “and will be adding this amenity to our Collierville, Tennessee; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tupelo, Mississippi; and Owensboro, Kentucky locations.”

Construction for the Collierville location is expected to be complete in time for the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 20.

When the project will start in Tupelo isn’t known yet.

Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business that reached its 100th anniversary in 2015. Malco Theatres operates over 350 screens at 34 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi. Recently completed renovations include the Collierville Cinema Grill, Stage Cinema Grill and Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill. Current projects include Jonesboro, Owensboro, and Ridgeland and more locations to be announced.