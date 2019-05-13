McComb considers property tax increase to improve streets

The Enterprise-Journal reports McComb officials have already set a tax increase to pay for a gymnasium, so the increase for roads would be the second one.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley says to eliminate pot holes, the city needs to pave. And to pave, the city needs to borrow. And to borrow, the city needs to raise taxes.
The tax increase for the gym would be about $10 on a $50,000 house or $20 on a $100,000 house. City leaders could consider a similar tax increase to pay for better streets.
Selectman Ronnie Brock said people will complain if officials don’t fix streets, “so let’s fix streets and be talked about.”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info