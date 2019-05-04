McCoy chosen to lead the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy

The Mississippi Board of Pharmacy announced Susan McCoy has been named the agency’s new Executive Director.
McCoy has 25 years of experience in various pharmacy practices, as well as 9 1/2 years as an MBP Compliance Agent. Her experience includes working with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Federal Drug Administration, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and the Mississippi Board of Nursing.
She is a former pharmacist in charge for the Mississippi State Veterans Home and Delton Moore Discount Drugs. McCoy is also experienced in sterile and non-sterile compounding.
McCoy received her associate degree from Copiah Lincoln Community College before graduating from the University of Mississippi’s School of Pharmacy in 1985.
The Mississippi native lives in Brandon with her husband, David. She has two children and six grandchildren.
