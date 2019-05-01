By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees across Mississippi are expecting to hire approximately 4,740 restaurant employees to better serve customers this busy summer season.

McDonald’s provides a signature education and career advising program, Archways to Opportunity. Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language. To date, McDonald’s has given out more than $580K in tuition assistance and supported 276 restaurant workers in Mississippi.

Through a summer job at McDonald’s, restaurant employees will not only learn transferable soft skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility, they will also get the chance to further their education once eligible.

“By offering restaurant employees the option to further their education paired with skills they learn on the job, we’re supporting their full potential to succeed whether that’s at McDonald’s or beyond,” said Chad Williams, a McDonald’s franchise owner/operator who owns and operates nine stores in the Hattiesburg area.

In addition, McDonald’s is supporting a multi-generational hiring push this summer through a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the quick service industry with AARP and AARP Foundation. From morning shifts to management roles, AARP and AARP Foundation will help connect McDonald’s to a growing, yet underutilized workforce.

The partnership with AARP and AARP Foundation includes current McDonald’s U.S. restaurant job postings being featured on AARP’s job board, which only includes employers who are committed to an age-diverse workforce and looking for experienced talent. McDonald’s USA will also work with AARP Foundation on a pilot program that aligns employer and candidate job needs and interests leveraging AARP Foundation’s Senior Community Service Employment Program and BACK TO WORK 50+ workforce development programs. The pilot will start in five states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and North Carolina, before rolling out nationwide later this summer.

“For the first time ever, five generations are now working together under the Arches. Together with our franchisees we have a responsibility to each generation to provide opportunity, flexibility and resources for wherever they are on their career journey,” said Melissa Kersey, McDonald’s U.S. Chief People Officer. “Thanks, in part, to our new partnership with AARP and AARP Foundation we’re looking to position McDonald’s as place where people at every stage of working life can see themselves.”

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.