“By participating in MDA’s business development mission to Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, Mississippi businesses will have ample opportunities to forge mutually beneficial relationships in some of the largest economies in Europe. We encourage those interested in exporting to these key markets to join the state’s delegation to pursue new export opportunities,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr.
The following sectors represent the best opportunities for Mississippi companies looking to enter the three markets: information and communication technology, agriculture, energy (oil and gas), power generation and smart grid, healthcare (medical devices), safety and security, cybersecurity and e-health.
Space is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is recommended. The deadline to register is May 15. For more information or to obtain a registration form, please contact MDA’s Senior Trade Manager Luigi Dominighini at (769) 234-0248 or ldominighini@mississippi.org. Interested parties can also visit mississippi.org to learn more about the agency’s international marketing services and events or to request a consultation with an international trade specialist.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info