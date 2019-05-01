Glenn McCullough

The Mississippi Development Authority will lead a multi-sector business development mission to Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands from June 18–25. Mississippi companies interested in expanding or initiating trade in these markets are invited to participate.

“By participating in MDA’s business development mission to Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, Mississippi businesses will have ample opportunities to forge mutually beneficial relationships in some of the largest economies in Europe. We encourage those interested in exporting to these key markets to join the state’s delegation to pursue new export opportunities,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr.

Ireland is a strategic gateway to the European market and boasts the fastest growing economy in Europe. The country has one of the most open foreign direct investment and export-driven economies in the world. Belgium’s central location in the wealthiest region of Europe positions the country as an ideal gateway for exports to destinations throughout Europe. More than 60 percent of the Netherlands’ gross domestic product is generated by foreign trade, also positioning the country as a prime location for exports.

 The following sectors represent the best opportunities for Mississippi companies looking to enter the three markets: information and communication technology, agriculture, energy (oil and gas), power generation and smart grid, healthcare (medical devices), safety and security, cybersecurity and e-health.

Grant assistance is available to eligible businesses to defray costs associated with participating in the trip. Funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Mississippi State Trade Expansion Program reimburses eligible businesses up to 50 percent of travel costs, including airfare, lodging and per diem. Additional services include scheduled appointments with qualified buyers covered at 100 percent and free pre-mission market research and business potential assessment.

 Space is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is recommended. The deadline to register is May 15. For more information or to obtain a registration form, please contact MDA’s Senior Trade Manager Luigi Dominighini at (769) 234-0248 or ldominighini@mississippi.org. Interested parties can also visit mississippi.org to learn more about the agency’s international marketing services and events or to request a consultation with an international trade specialist.