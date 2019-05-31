MDAH names New Director of Eudora Welty House

Lauren Rhoades was named the new director of the Eudora Welty House and Garden. She previously served as public assistance specialist at the Welty House. Rhoades worked for two years as a FoodCorps service member in Jackson and led nutrition and garden education programs at Magnolia Speech School and Raines Elementary School. In 2015, she was named the FoodCorps Mississippi State Fellow.

Previously, Rhoades worked with school groups, developed public programming, and managed the Education and Visitors Center gift shop.

Rhoades earned BA degrees in English literature, Spanish, and political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She is currently working on her MFA in creative writing at Mississippi University for Women.