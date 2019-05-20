Mississippi city to install additional parking meters

The Oxford Eagle reports aldermen have approved the purchase, with meters to be installed after Oxford’s new parking garage opens this fall.
The new meters will be slightly farther from courthouse square than current ones. They will cost 75 cents per hour rather than $1.25 per hour for current meters.
The meters will be installed in seven areas. The city for now won’t install meters around Oxford-University Methodist Church. Officials fear meters there might cause people to park in a garage the church is building.
Aldermen bought meters for spaces around the church, agreeing they could be used as future replacements for current meters if not installed.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info