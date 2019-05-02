Mississippi coroner resigns, interim to be named

The Enterprise-Journal reports Pike County supervisors received notice Tuesday that Coroner Jason Jones will step down May 15.
Jones cites “health complications” in his letter of resignation.
Board of Supervisors President Chuck Lambert says the board will talk to Jones’ two assistants, Edwin “Chip” Haskell and Nicholas Mallard, before choosing a successor.
Jones was appointed interim last year following the death of longtime coroner Percy Pittman, then won an election for the post.
