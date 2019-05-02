Mississippi prison loses contract, Michigan prison to reopen

CoreCivic says Thursday that it’s seeking other users for the 2,200-bed Adams County Correctional Center near Natchez, which employs 380 workers. Spokesman Steve Owen says the Nashville, Tennessee, company hasn’t decided yet whether it will close the prison if no other government houses prisoners there after the federal contract expires July 31.
Geo Group of Boca Raton, Florida, says it has won contracts for 5,000 beds for the next 10 years, including plans to reopen the 1,800-bed North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, Michigan. The other 3,200 beds are in two Geo-managed prisons in Reeves County, Texas.
