Mississippi town seeks private donations to pay tax debt

The Bolivar Commercial reports Mound Bayou Mayor Eulah Peterson told aldermen on Tuesday that the city failed to pay $182,000 in federal payroll taxes from 2010 to 2016. Since then, the Internal Revenue Service has assessed $163,000 in interest and penalties.
The mayor wasn’t in office then and says she doesn’t know why the payments weren’t made.
Peterson says the town has made two offers to settle the debt, but says the IRS has rejected both. Aldermen approved her request to form a fundraising committee to seek private donations for debt repayment.
The mayor says the town is also seeking help from its congressional representatives and is soliciting free legal aid.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info