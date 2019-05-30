MMA names Williams Executive Director of the MEP

The Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) has named James Williams as Executive Director of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). Williams replaced Dr. John “Jay” Tice IV, who retired Jan. 31. The MMA-MEP is one of 51 centers that provides services to assist manufacturers in being globally competitive and is sponsored in Mississippi by the MMA.

Williams is the former Executive Director of the Governor’s State Workforce Investment Board. He also was the Vice President of Economic and Community Services at Itawamba Community College.

During his over 30 years’ in the community college system, Williams was instrumental in establishing several successful programs for youth including the Counseling to Career Program, 21st Century Skills labs, and the Mobile Career Exploration Laboratory for high school students in the area of advanced manufacturing.

Williams graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and a Master in Business Administration degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.