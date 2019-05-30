Monmouth Historic Inn receives Four Diamond rating by AAA

The Monmouth Historic Inn & Gardens in Natchez has been awarded the Four Diamond Rating by AAA for the 39th consecutive year, the longest of any Southern hotel.
The 26-acre property was purchased by Nancy and Warren Reuther seven years ago, when they feared for the future of the historic building. Built in 1818 by Mr. and Mrs. John Hankinson from Monmouth County, NJ, the estate has been named a national historic landmark.
Monmouth features 30 rooms and suites through the house and grounds. The inn also features two dining options and daily tours.
