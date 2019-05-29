Moore named assistant VP at Community Bank

Jennifer Moore has been named Assistant Vice President. A native of Jackson, Moore recently served as SBA Loan Officer has been in banking for twenty-three years, eleven of those being with Community Bank. In her new role, Moore will continue to process and underwrite SBA loans for approval, as well as, assist lenders with any questions they may have regarding SBA financing.

Moore is currently pursuing an Associate Degree in Banking and Finance.

Active in her community, Moore is the Treasurer for Remo’s Rescue in Carthage. She has been married to her husband Lee for twenty-three years and together they attend Pinelake Church.