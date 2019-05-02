Nobody injured in miller’s silo explosion in Mississippi

WLBT-TV reports the explosion happened Thursday morning at M&M Milling in Brookhaven. The station said the silo contained a “fine powdered product,” but did not specify what it was.
M&M Milling Inc. is based in Texarkana, Arkansas. Its website says the plant in Brookhaven, Mississippi, makes wood products and items for the animal feed industry.
A spokesman at the company headquarters told The Associated Press he had no comment about the explosion.
Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency director Clifford Galey says crews from his agency, the Brookhaven Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are trying to determine the cause.
